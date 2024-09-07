Purdue University’s ‘Pride Week’ to begin with a drag show this month

Purdue University in Indiana is organizing a “Pride Week” for freshman and returning students later this month, which will start with a drag show.



“SAB and The Q Center present our annual Drag Show extravaganza--this year featuring premiere Indiana queens and kings! Enjoy music, lip syncing, dancing, the LOOKS, and comedy,” the university’s website says about the show, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 27.



On its website, the Q Center says it is “committed to the work of building this learning environment for LGBTQIA+ students, creating spaces for connection and community, and equipping faculty and staff with the necessary tools to be effective allies in the quest for equity and acceptance.”



Purdue’s website says it started hosting “Pride Week” in 2020. It goes from the end of September to the first days of October to “mark the beginning of LGBTQ History Month.”



The drag show is not the only event taking place during “Pride Week.” Other events include a “Community Pride Fair” on Sept. 30, a “Rainbow Run” on Oct. 2, “Drag Bingo” on Oct. 3, and a “Big Gay Field Day” on Oct. 4.



In addition to “Pride Week,” Purdue University recognizes many other identity-based celebrations throughout the academic year, such as “Bisexual Health Awareness Month” in March and “Trans Awareness Month” in November.



Celebrations occurring on specific days include “World Day of Social Justice” on Feb. 20, “International Asexuality Day” on April 6, “Lesbian Visibility Day” on April 26, “Agender Pride Day” on May 19, “Pansexual & Panromantic Visibility Day” on May 24, “Drag Day” on July 16, “Women’s Equality Day” on Aug. 26, “Celebrate Bisexuality Day” on Sept. 23, and “Trans Parent Day” on the first Sunday in November.



Other schools have also opened the beginning of the semester with events focused on gender ideology or LGBTQ themes.



In August, the University of Pennsylvania organized a pre-orientation event to serve as “a safe space for first year students of marginalized genders and their allies to share their experiences and continue to grow.”



Other schools hosting LGBTQ-based orientation events include the University of Virginia and the University of California at San Diego.



Campus Reform contacted Purdue University and the Q-Center for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.