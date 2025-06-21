Queens College hosts drag show and HIV testing at NYC-funded Pridefest

Queens College, one of the 25 schools comprising the City University of New York (CUNY), hosted its 8th annual “Pridefest” celebration on June 6 on its campus quad.

Promotional material on social media emphasized that the event was “OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!”

An Instagram post promoting the event promised free testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted illnesses, along with drag shows and “sexy” vogue dancers performing on stage.

Food and drinks were available along with various games and prizes, and sponsors promised commemorative clackers and Pridefest t-shirts to registrants. Both items were featured in a video of the event.

Organizers encouraged attendees to “show YOUR PRIDE ... CUNY style!” and join the pride march to “make some noise! Lots of noise!!!” An expo area was available where attendees could meet organizations serving the LGBTQIA+ community.

A Queens College spokesperson informed Campus Reform that the event is “funded by the NYC City Council” and is among the multiple community-oriented programs offered year-round.

“CUNY Pridefest supports LGBTQI+ programs and initiatives at the university, including at Queens College,” the statement read. ”Queens College upholds freedom of expression for all individuals and groups” and “students of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome.”

Pridefest has drawn scrutiny in the past for sexually explicit performances. A video from CUNY’s virtual Pridefest in 2020 shows drag performers in provocative clothing, including one performing from a bathtub.

In recent weeks pride-related events have been held at multiple institutions.

At New York University, a “trans adult entertainment” speaker discussed decriminalizing “sex work.” Last month, the University of Massachusetts Boston held a special graduation for LGBT-identifying students, which included drag performers.