'Queer polyamorous neurodivergent woman' teaches Ithaca College workshop on 'Ethical Non-Monogamy'

Ithaca College in upstate New York recently hosted a workshop to teach students about “Ethical Non-Monogamy.”

The event, which was scheduled for April 17, was organized by the for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services.

[RELATED: Kentucky activists hold ‘Day of DEI’ at 8 college campuses to oppose possible DEI ban]

“Even in the queer community, there is often a default assumption that relationships will be monogamous: two people committed to one another exclusively,” the center’s Instagram post announcing the workshop read. “That works for a lot of people, but what if that’s not your jam? Welcome to the wide world of ethical non-monogamy!”

The center’s director, Crissi Dalfonzo led the program, according to the same post. Her university biography says she is both a “queer polyamorous neurodivergent woman” and a “professional queer.”

Those enrolled in the “Ethical Non-Monogamy” workshop learned about “what makes it ethical, how to communicate about it, how to find other non-monogamous folks, and more.”

As part of its mission, the center offers a variety of LGBT-themed events throughout the year.

This spring, the organization has sponsored a “Queer Stories Project,” a Lavender Graduation, a “Queer Elders Panel,” the “Trans Day of Visibility,” “Queer Shabbat,” a “Trans Art Exhibition” and “Queer Sex Ed.”

Students who attended “Queer Sex Ed” learned about answering questions such as: “Do people really use dental dams? How do I practice safe sex? What even IS queer sex?”

“Part safer sex ed, part exploring what sex means to you personally, we hope you’ll leave feeling more informed and confident,” the description read.

“The mission of the Center is to make the world a better place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people,” the organization’s website says. “The Center strives to create a campus that is the best learning, working, and living environment for LGBT people.”

[RELATED: Tulane University prof pays for ‘LGBTQ+’ flags and graduation cords to protest Trump’s war on gender ideology]

St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York has been offering a “Great (S)expectations” course this spring that prompts students to consider “alternatives” to the “societal expectations” of “monogamy, marriage, and procreation.”

“The status quo of sex education presents students with a ‘master design’ for their lives,” the course description says. “This class will help students question if that design is right for them, why it’s presented as the only right way to live, and what the actual execution of a particular design entails.”

Campus Reform has contacted Ithaca College, the Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services, as well as Crissi Dalfonzo for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.