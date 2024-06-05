‘Queers4Palestine’ block Philadelphia pride parade: 'No pride in genocide'

X: @HughE_Dillon

Pro-Palestine protesters blocked the Philadelphia pride parade on Sunday and brought it to a temporary halt.

Video on social media indicates that the anti-Israel protesters blocked the parade from proceeding while chanting.

Free Palestine Protesters blocking Philly Pride Parade 11th and Locust Streets pic.twitter.com/PXLDvw50PU — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) June 2, 2024

“PPD (Philadelphia Police Department, IOF, KKK, they’re all the same,” the protesters chanted.

One large protester displayed by the protesters read “No pride in genocide.”

A group involved in the protest, “Queers 4 Palestine PHL” posted an “anti-Pride statement” on Instagram that queer and trans individuals should denounce the “Zionist occupation.”

”Queers 4 Palestine PHL calls on all Queer & Trans people to DENOUNCE CAPITALISM, COLONIALISM & EMPIRE AS ANTI-QUEER & organize to bring about an end to the Zionist occupation & to all systems & entities which enable & normalize genocide,” the group wrote.

”’Pride’ cannot be separated from our current political & economic,” they added. “We will not quietly stand by while attempts are made to violently rainbow-wash ”israeli” or ‘american’ occupation & crimes against humanity. We will not allow Philly Pride to divert attention away from the need to mobilize against genocide, occupation and displacement,” the pro-Palestine group added.