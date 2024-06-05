Opinion
‘Queers4Palestine’ block Philadelphia pride parade: 'No pride in genocide'

Pro-Palestine protesters blocked the Philadelphia pride parade on Sunday and brought it to a temporary halt.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
June 5, 2024, 4:34 pm ET

Video on social media indicates that the anti-Israel protesters blocked the parade from proceeding while chanting.

“PPD (Philadelphia Police Department, IOF, KKK, they’re all the same,” the protesters chanted.

One large protester displayed by the protesters read “No pride in genocide.”

[RELATED: FOLLOW THE MONEY: Cal State Los Angeles SJP promotes terrorist organization and plane hijacker in fundraising poster]

A group involved in the protest, “Queers 4 Palestine PHL” posted an “anti-Pride statement” on Instagram that queer and trans individuals should denounce the “Zionist occupation.”

Queers 4 Palestine PHL calls on all Queer & Trans people to DENOUNCE CAPITALISM, COLONIALISM & EMPIRE AS ANTI-QUEER & organize to bring about an end to the Zionist occupation & to all systems & entities which enable & normalize genocide,” the group wrote. 

[RELATED: Yale students call for ‘open intifada,’ say activists should ‘escalate disruption’ and ‘paralyze all aspects of normal life’]

”’Pride’ cannot be separated from our current political & economic,” they added. “We will not quietly stand by while attempts are made to violently rainbow-wash ”israeli” or ‘american’ occupation & crimes against humanity. We will not allow Philly Pride to divert attention away from the need to mobilize against genocide, occupation and displacement,” the pro-Palestine group added.

