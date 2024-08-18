Rabbi criticizes universities for failing to protect Jewish students from rising anti-Semitism

A prominent rabbi recently authored an open letter critiquing universities for failing to effectively combat anti-Semitism on their campuses during the spring semester.

The letter was written by Rabbi Noah Farkas, the President and CEO of Jewish Federation Los Angeles, a group dedicated to “standing up to hate” and protecting Jewish communities, according to Fox News Digital.

“As Jewish students prepare to go back to college, we must all acknowledge what happened on campus to Jewish students last year was a national failure and moral tragedy,” Farkas wrote.

“The failure to uphold rules around protests, the slow and inept response by security, and the lack of uniform rules enforcement, led to students and faculty being harassed, doxed, and denied entry to parts of campus just for openly identifying as Jewish,” Farkas explained.

Farkas continued to outline a three-step plan for preventing a repeat of the spring semester, including “Supporting the Campus Jewish Community,” “Uniting Jewish Students Across Los Angeles,” and “Ensuring Universities Uphold Their True Purpose.”

Under the last point, Farkas noted that universities should remain committed to open dialogue and free inquiry, but must crack down more effectively on acts of violence and anti-Jewish discrimination.

“Universities regularly refused to follow their own codes of conduct, did not apply discipline fairly and clearly, and allowed illegal behavior by both students and faculty,” Farkas wrote.

U.S. Senate candidate for California, Steve Garvey, told Fox News that it is important at this moment for Jewish communities—especially at universities—to unite in the midst of the anti-Semitic rhetoric.

“In order to prepare students for what’s to come,” Garvey said, “I think it was very important to educate the Jewish community on campus, uniting Jewish teams throughout Southern California, and then addressing leadership, as to what their responsibilities are and to protect these students.”

Garvey added that it is important to provide effective deterrents, including through prosecution, to committing acts of anti-Semitism.

“The best way to deter it is actually to take these people and to prosecute them and to show people that you just can’t do this in a lawful society,” Garvey explained.

Campus Reform has reported that UCLA is currently being sued by Jewish students at the school who allege that the administration’s failure to combat anti-Jewish discrimination constituted a violation of federal civil rights law.

Campus Reform has also reported that, nationwide, the number of anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses increased by more than 1,000% following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of California, Los Angeles, California State University, Los Angeles, and Jewish Federation Los Angeles for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.




