Rep. James Comer threatens to sue group accused of funding 'illegal' anti-Israel campus occupations

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) threatened to sue an anti-Israel group accused of funding anti-Israel campus occupations over the spring.

A press release from the House Committee on Oversight stated that American Muslims for Palestine indicated it will not accept a May 29 letter from Comer, which requested various funding documents and communications with National SJP.

According to the May 29 letter, National Students for Justice in Palestine “is founded and controlled by American Muslims for Palestine,” which has “substantial ties to Hamas via its financial sponsor, Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation.”

”The Committee is particularly concerned that organizations promulgating pro-Hamas propaganda and engaging in illegal activities at institutions of higher education might be receiving funding or other support from foreign or domestic sources which support the aims of Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations,” Comer wrote.

Comer threatened to sue American Muslims for Palestine in a letter sent on Monday.

“Instead of working to accommodate my requests or producing any responsive documents to the Committee, your counsel has indicated that AMP will not accept my May 29, 2024, letter. Perhaps you believe this is a necessary course of action because such an admission could negatively impact AMP’s legal strategy in responding to a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Virginia,” Comer wrote.

Comer wrote that this “oversight is critical to inform legislation to ensure that federal agencies are able to adequately prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.”

American Muslims for Palestine told The National Desk that it has “specifically addressed” the questions from Comer, stating it doesn’t have responsive documents. The letter states that “simply put, AMP is not synonymous with National SJP.”