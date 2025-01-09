Rep. Roy demands UT Austin explain sending federal grant to 'radical' Illinois Planned Parenthood

Congressman Chip Roy of Texas sent a letter to the University of Texas at Austin on Monday to inquire about its use of federal research funds being sent to a Planned Parenthood chapter in Illinois.

A copy of the representative’s letter was first obtained by The Daily Wire, which reported that Roy specifically asked why a sub-award of a $50,000 grant was given to the abortion giant.

”After receiving $526,145 of the $2 million allotted by [the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services], the university has sub-awarded a total of $49,458 to the Planned Parenthood of Illinois since September 15, 2023,” Roy writes.

”Planned Parenthood of Illinois is a radical entity and the University of Texas’ association with it violates the conscience of millions of Texans,” he continued. ”On its website, Planned Parenthood of Illinois proudly boasts of providing free abortions and ’gender-affirming hormone therapy to transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive folks” – including minors.”

Roy also points out that, ”Despite Planned Parenthood receiving over a third of its revenue from taxpayer funding, they provide services ’regardless of immigration status’ and ’travel arrangements for those seeking gender-affirming or abortion care from other states.’”

The congressman has given the university a deadline of until Jan. 22 to address his concerns, including whether the the school may have violated Texas’ S.B. 14, which prevents public funding to support “gender-affirming care” for children.

In November 2022, Roy issued a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in which he expressed concerns over the Department of Justice “weaponizing its federal law enforcement power against law-abiding American citizens” when parents “question gender transition procedures for minors.”

”This all comes down to four simple facts,” Roy said at the time. “Men can’t become women; women can’t become men; performing sex changes on kids is child abuse, and the radical left is still waging total war against parental rights and reality itself.”