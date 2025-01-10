Rep. Tim Walberg slams Biden admin for protecting universities accused of anti-Semitism

Screenshot taken from Rep. Walberg's website.

The new Chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee bashed President Joe Biden for trying to defend colleges against charges of anti-Semitism.

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), who succeeded Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) as chair of the committee, released a statement on Thursday, saying it is “disgraceful that in the final days of the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of Education is letting universities, including Rutgers, five University of California system campuses including UCLA, and Johns Hopkins, off the hook for their failures to address campus antisemitism.”

Walberg called these agreements “toothless,” and said they “shield schools from real accountability.”

“The Trump administration should closely examine these agreements and explore options to impose real consequences on schools, which could include giving complainants the opportunity to appeal these weak settlements. And certainly, no more complaints should be settled before President Trump takes office. These so-called resolutions utterly fail to resolve the civil rights complaints they purport to address. The Department is shamefully abandoning its obligation to protect Jewish students, faculty, and staff and undermining the incoming administration,” he concluded.

One of the agreements mentioned by Walberg concerned Rutgers University, which was accused of discrimination against Jews and not doing enough to combat anti-Semitism. The university agreed to conduct a “Review of Nondiscrimination Policies and Procedures” and to make “Commitments to Address Discrimination, Including Harassment,” among other measures.

Several universities have come under Title VI investigations in 2024.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance,” as stated by the Department of Justice.

Campus Reform Editor in Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall started more than 30 Title VI complaints regarding anti-Semitism in higher education, and 14 of those led to the Department of Education initiating investigations into anti-Semitism at the respective schools.

Campus Reform has reached out to Chairman Walberg for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.