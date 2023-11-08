REPORT: Emails reveal DHS-backed Stanford initiative censored online speech ahead of 2020 election

A House Judiciary Committee report has surfaced emails indicating that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) orchestrated a Stanford University alliance to monitor and potentially stifle public discourse preceding the 2020 elections.

The committee’s interim document, obtained exclusively by the New York Post, extends over 103 pages. It highlights how this Stanford-based consortium, dubbed the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), colluded with DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and major tech companies to flag and often suppress online content.

The EIP, with origins traced to urging by CISA, is alleged to have engaged in curtailing expressions on social media platforms that were, at times, factual or merely satirical in nature. Notably, the content moderated was predominantly from conservative voices, including high-profile figures such as former President Donald Trump and various Republican legislators. This selective filtering has sparked accusations of partisan censorship.

Brian Scully, a key official within CISA, was highlighted in the report for his role in this ‘switchboarding’ initiative — a process where social media removal requests were channeled through the agency to companies like Facebook and Twitter. This revelation comes from the high-profile legal case, Missouri v. Biden, which has brought such practices to public scrutiny.

In a tactical maneuver, DHS conceded its inability to openly advocate for a centralized information-flagging hub, thereby paving the way for the Stanford group to take on this mantle. This transfer of responsibility, however, did not alleviate legal concerns, as indicated by disclaimers in numerous emails emphasizing the voluntary nature of such requests and the potential involvement of law enforcement or intelligence agencies.

The report further exposes that students from Stanford were concurrently employed by both the EIP and CISA, raising questions about conflicts of interest and the integrity of the task force’s operations. In light of these findings, CISA’s executive director, Brandon Wales, has maintained the agency’s stance on non-censorship, asserting its commitment to safeguarding Americans’ free speech while protecting election infrastructure from foreign influence and misinformation.

The House Judiciary Committee’s findings provoke a deeper inquiry into the delicate balance between combating disinformation and upholding the sanctity of free speech, especially in the context of election security. This unfolding narrative continues to challenge the role of federal agencies and academic institutions in policing the digital public square.