No results

REPORT: Pro-Palestine professor arrested for killing Jewish man

Police arrested Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji on Thursday after an investigation into Paul Kessler's death in Thousand Oaks, California.

Campus Reform
November 17, 2023, 10:17 am ET

News reports broke Thursday that the pro-Palestine protester who apparently killed Paul Kessler, an elderly Jewish man participating in a pro-Israel event, is a professor at Moorpark College. 

Police arrested Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji on Thursday after an investigation into Kessler’s death. Alnaji apparently struck Kessler on the head, which caused the latter to fall back on the ground and die from his injuries. 

What police are charging as manslaughter took place on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles’ Thousand Oaks neighborhood. 

ABC News reports that Kessler died from “blunt-force trauma.” 

”The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said Kessler suffered from skull fractures and swelling and bruising of the brain and determined his death to be a homicide,” the outlet reports

Alnaji and Kessler were participating in concurrent but opposing protests in proximity of one another leading up to the altercation that led to the latter’s death. 

