Report raises more concerns over Harvard's relationship with China

Collaborations between Harvard University and Chinese scientists pose a national security threat to the United States, a new report concludes.

The report, authored by consultancy organization Strategy Risks, identifies a trend of Harvard collaboration with Chinese professionals. Strategy Risks is an organization that produces “geopolitical analysis and data” with a particular focus on China.

“The Communist Party of China (CPC) and its affiliates influence Harvard University (Harvard) through financial leverage, as well as partnerships and collaborations with a wide range of Harvard’s organizations,” the report says.

It adds, “CPC organizations exploit the influence they attain through these vectors to promote Beijing’s policy agenda, censorship, and geostrategic objectives.”

The organization also notes that Harvard scholars advance Beijing’s strategic interests, including by collaborating “with scholars from PRC [People’s Republic of China] universities—including on projects that involve sensitive and advanced technologies.”

The report reveals that Harvard receives millions of dollars from the PRC—including $18 million in 2023 and $93.7 million between 2013 and 2020, but “does not generally publicize detailed information about the identities of its PRC donors.”

Strategy Risks CEO Isaac Stone Fish presented the findings of the study at a Hudson Institute event, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Hudson Institute fellow Michael Sobolik called for the Trump administration to further investigate the issue.

“Apparently forced sterilization and organ harvesting weren’t sufficient to deter Harvard from deepening its relationship with the CCP,” Sobolik contended. “In the process, however, it may have violated U.S. sanctions. The Trump administration should continue its investigation into that question, and Congress needs to update reporting standards.”

The U.S. Department of Education wrote a letter on April 17 to the Harvard administration demanding increased funding transparency after the department found that Harvard had filed “inaccurate foreign financial disclosures.”

“As a recipient of federal funding, Harvard University must be transparent about its relations with foreign sources and governments,” said U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon at the time. “Unfortunately, our review indicated that Harvard has not been fully transparent or complete in its disclosures, which is both unacceptable and unlawful.”

Harvard has also reportedly received at least $150 million from China from 2015-2024.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.