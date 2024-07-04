Republicans introduce 'No Tax Dollars for College Encampments Act'

Two Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced a bill that would make federal accreditation for American universities contingent on following rules to stop anti-Israel encampments.

The bill, introduced by Reps. Elise Stefanik and Jim Banks, titled the “No Tax Dollars for College Encampments Act,” puts tax dollars on the line for colleges and universities if they don’t respond properly to encampments on campus.

U.S. institutions of higher education must be federally accredited in order to receive funding from the government.

According to a press release, the bull would require colleges to disclose their plans for civil disturbances, improve safety through better coordination between campus and local law enforcement, and link federal funding to policy implementation and reporting.

“I am committed to ridding universities of the antisemitic rot corrupting our students and making campuses dangerous and unwelcoming to our Jewish communities which is why I am proud to help lead the No Tax Dollars for College Encampments Act. This legislation would prevent the disgraceful mob riots we saw overtake campuses across the country including Columbia University and make sure school leaders are enforcing policies against hostile campus takeovers. Any university leaders that fail to stand up for our Jewish community will be held accountable,” Stefanik said.

Banks said it’s “unacceptable” that students were able to build “makeshift encampments” that disrupted classes and intimidated Jewish students.

”My legislation holds these woke universities accountable and ensures they enforce protest rules fairly and equally, not only when it fits their political agenda,” Banks said.