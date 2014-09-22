Republicans taunt NYC climate change protesters with giant Reagan cutout

Occupy Wall Street's climate change protests saw some unwelcome guests this afternoon as a group of young Republicans descended upon lower Manhattan with a giant Ronald Reagan cutout.

The counter-protesters, which have been described as "a pair of Young Republicans in blazers and Ray-Bans," infiltrated the #FloodWallStreet gathering Tuesday afternoon and chanted "[w]e are defending capitalism."

Finance bro counterprotest @ #FloodWallStreet . Bros taunt activists, carry cutout of Ronald Reagan pic.twitter.com/N2YcrLaazI — Chloe Wyma (@chloewyma) September 22, 2014

The climate change heckling "bros" are reportedly members of The King's College House of Reagan, a fraternity that "equips and encourages members to be God fearing men of integrity."

Kudos to the House of Reagan for the anti-protesting with a life size cutout of Reagan. — Benjamin Moak (@BenjaminMoak) September 22, 2014

when the house of reagan hears that the #floodwallstreet protest bashes capitalism.... pic.twitter.com/3ZcKG0UVYA — Hedy Fay (@hedyfay) September 23, 2014

Tyler Hinsley told Campus Reform he organized the counter-protest because "someone needed to support free market capitalist ideas." Hinsley said that after joining the climate change protest a female attendee grabbed the Reagan poster and tried to light it on fire. The crowd then proceeded to rip the poster of the 40th President to shreds.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @CalebBonham