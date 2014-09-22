Opinion
Republicans taunt NYC climate change protesters with giant Reagan cutout

Caleb Bonham | Editor-in-chief Emeritus
September 22, 2014, 7:37 pm ET

Occupy Wall Street's climate change protests saw some unwelcome guests this afternoon as a group of young Republicans descended upon lower Manhattan with a giant Ronald Reagan cutout.

The counter-protesters, which have been described as "a pair of Young Republicans in blazers and Ray-Bans," infiltrated the #FloodWallStreet gathering Tuesday afternoon and  chanted "[w]e are defending capitalism."

The climate change heckling "bros" are reportedly members of The King's College House of Reagan, a fraternity that "equips and encourages members to be God fearing men of integrity."

Tyler Hinsley told Campus Reform he organized the counter-protest because "someone needed to support free market capitalist ideas." Hinsley said that after joining the climate change protest a female attendee grabbed the Reagan poster and tried to light it on fire. The crowd then proceeded to rip the poster of the 40th President to shreds.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @CalebBonham

