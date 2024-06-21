Rice University SJP to protest Houston pride parade: 'No Pride in Genocide'

The Rice University Students for Justice in Palestine chapter is planning to protest a pride parade in Houston on Saturday.

Several anti-Israel groups are hosting the protest along with the Ruce University Students for Justice in Palestine chapter. An Instagram post from the groups takes aim at the New Faces of Pride Parade’s sponsorship with Chevron.

”NO PRIDE IN GENOCIDE ‼️ CHEVRON FUELS GENOCIDE,” the Instagram post stated. “Join us this Saturday, June 22nd at the @newfacesofpride Festival and Parade to do educational outreach to the public and demand Chevron’s removal as a parade sponsor. At 6pm, we will join up for a rally at Bob Smith Park, by Chevron’s downtown office. Finally, we will make our demands known during the parade at 7:30pm, showing New Faces of Pride there is no Pride in Genocide!”

Another Instagram post shared by Rice SJP accuses Chevron of “corporate pinkwashing.”

”@chevron is aiding and abetting in the occupation and genocide of Palestine by the Zionist entity and are now utilizing pink-washing to downplay their complicity. Chevron uses sponsorships like @newfacesofpride to improve their image, while they continue to do irreparable harm to people and the planet in pursuit of profit,” the post stated.