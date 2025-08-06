Rising number of Gen Z Americans regret going to college: WATCH





Campus Reform correspondent CJ Womack joined Carl Higbie Frontline on Newsmax to discuss declining confidence in higher education among Gen Z. Womack highlighted a report showing that one in four Gen Z workers regret attending college, citing rising tuition costs and limited return on investment. He noted that premier universities like Harvard and Columbia charge around $90,000 a year, often leaving graduates with significant debt and few opportunities.

Womack said that many young men are turning to trade schools and community colleges instead, as enrollment among men has dropped 10% in the last decade, and over 2 million Americans have left college without degrees. He also criticized modern academia for focusing on social issues and messaging that alienates male students, suggesting that this environment contributes to the shift away from traditional four-year universities.