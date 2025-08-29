Roseman University medical school will expand DEI program despite Trump administration directives

Roseman University College of Medicine, Nevada’s newest medical school, is expanding its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming in 2025 despite new federal directives targeting such initiatives.

The school’s ASPIRE program began in 2020, but Roseman confirms additional phases are still being rolled out. “As the College of Medicine grows its collaborative relationships in the community with organizations located in North and West Las Vegas, the other tiers of ASPIRE will be implemented,” the program’s website states.

The program aims to “increase the diversity of the physician workforce by exposing and providing learning opportunities for students traditionally underrepresented in medicine,” beginning as early as elementary school.

This continuation comes after President Trump signed Executive Orders 14151 and 14173 in January, which directed federal agencies and grant recipients—including private universities that accept federal funding—to dismantle DEI programs and end practices deemed discriminatory

The U.S. Department of Education reinforced those directives in a February notice warning that schools could face penalties if they maintained race-based programming. Because Roseman receives federal grants and student aid, its initiatives fall under these restrictions.

In the 2022–2023 academic year, about 23 percent of its undergraduates received Pell Grants averaging $6,012, while 32% received grant aid of some kind averaging $7,009, and nearly 80% relied on federal student loans averaging $13,623. The university also accepts direct federal research support: in August 2023 its EMPOWERED maternal health program received an $894,497 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

[RELATED: UMD renames diversity office to ‘Belonging & Community’ as DEI programs face pressure]

Roseman’s 2021–2026 strategic plan identifies “diversity” as one of six institutional goals. It pledges to “ensure a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment in which students, faculty and staff realize a sense of belonging.”

The plan also cites Cheryl Brewster, Senior Executive Dean for DEI, who said: “Equity, inclusion and diversity are critical to all our endeavors at Roseman COM.”

Critics argue that the school is doubling down on DEI even as federal policy moves in the opposite direction. Dr. Jared Ross, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, told Campus Reform that Roseman is “getting started on the wrong foot” by elevating “radical identity politics.”

“By promoting racially segregated programs and putting ideologues in leadership positions, Roseman risks producing physicians who are more concerned with race and ethnicity than caring for their patients’ health,” Ross said. “The medical school should reverse course and ensure everything it does is aligned with evidence-based medicine and the principles of honest scientific inquiry.”

[RELATED: NY college requires DEI statements for physics lecturer, construction coordinator, X-ray researcher]

Do No Harm describes itself as a nonprofit advocacy group that opposes DEI initiatives in medicine and “gender-affirming care” for minors.

Campus Reform has previously covered medical schools that prioritized DEI in promotions and programs.

In February, Brown University elevated “demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion” as a “Major Criterion” for faculty promotion, while “exceptional clinical skills” were only “Minor.” By contrast, Harvard Medical School recently renamed its diversity office and cut funding for identity-based graduation ceremonies.

Campus Reform has contacted Roseman University and Do No Harm for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.