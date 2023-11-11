Rubio introduces legislation to ban federal tax dollars from funding anti-Semitic campuses

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has introduced legislation to end all federal taxpayer money from funding colleges and students who engage in anti-Semitic demonstrations or support foreign terrorist groups.

“Our tax dollars should not be funding antisemitic, pro-terrorist activities on college campuses. It’s absolutely ridiculous the government is subsidizing this,” the Senator wrote on social media.

The Ending Subsidies for Pro-Terrorist Activities on Campus Act, was introduced on Nov.1st by the Republican Senator, as an effort to curb horrific acts of anti-semitism happening on college campuses.

“The last thing that students should be worried about is a threat to their safety,” the senator said in a press release.

“Shamefully, some students and faculty members are supporting an organization that has pledged to commit violence until Israel no longer exists,” he added.

The legislation comes after students across the country have been at the center of “resistance” demonstrations supporting Hamas, Hezbollah and the eradication of Israel, after Hamas’ massacre on Oct. 7.

“It angers me to see these things happening on our campuses. It outrages me to understand we’ve paid for it” Sen. Rubio told Fox News. “No federal dollars can be used to promote or support events that are designed to support the work of a foreign terrorist organizations,” he added.

Ending Subsidies for Pro-Terrorist Activities on Campus Act would also require colleges to report policies for anti-terror demonstrations, and ban federal financial aid to students who engage in pro-terror demonstrations.

“If you are a supporter of these groups, if you are a student on financial aid, it becomes an automatic disqualifier for federal financial aid, “ Rubio said. “You have the right to those opinions if you are an American, you do not have the right to harass Jewish students,” he added.

If passed, the legislation will be headed to the House of Representatives for a vote, where, as reported by Campus Reform, similar legislation has been introduced.