Rush University scales back 'gender-affirming care' for minors amid federal scrutiny

A Chicago university’s hospital has scaled back “gender-affirming care” for minors amid federal pressure from the Trump administration.

Specifically, Rush University Medical Center paused hormone therapy for new patients under 18, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Though halting new treatments, Rush says it remains committed to LGBT advocacy, continuing mental health services for minors and full “gender-affirming care” for adults. Minors already receiving care may continue, while new patients will be referred elsewhere.

“Rush continues to be a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community,” university spokesperson Tobin Klinger reportedly said in a statement.

On its website, Rush University Medical Center states it “respect[s] gender diversity” and provides care to transgender-identifying and “gender-diverse” patients.

“We understand that gender isn’t restricted to binary roles of male and female,” the website states. “And we know how important aligning your gender identity and your body is to your health and well-being.”

The center’s services for adults still include surgery, hormone therapy, voice therapy, and cosmetic treatments like botox and fillers.

Other Chicago area hospitals, including Lurie Children’s Hospital and University of Illinois Health, have also scaled back LGBT services in recent months. According to the Chicago Sun Times, advocates warn hospitals are “back against a wall” as federal authorities increasingly focus on preventing transgender surgeries, especially for minors.

This month, the federal government announced a crackdown on clinics performing “transgender medical procedures on children.” Earlier this month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated it had sent out 20 subpoenas to work towards eliminating the medical procedures.

“Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a press release.

Rush University is far from the first school to have offered or supported so-called “gender-affirming care” to minors.

In March, Campus Reform reported that UCLA Health offers similar services to minors, including surgeries like bilateral mastectomy, facial and genital reconstruction, hormone therapy, and reproductive health services, funded partly by student tuition and taxpayer money.

Campus Reform also has reported that Western Washington University’s LGBT department offers “gender-affirming care,” hormone treatments, legal name change support, and programs like an annual drag show and voice therapy for students, faculty, and staff.

In June, Penn Medicine announced it would stop performing such surgeries on minors, following a federal executive order, while still supporting transgender-identifying patients with other medical and behavioral care.

Campus Reform has contacted Rush University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.