Rutgers hosts ‘social justice-themed open mic night’ with ‘Queer Afro-Caribbean poet’

An event at Rutgers University is calling students to “speak/sing your truth” at a “social justice-themed open mic night.”

The event, “Social Justice Poetry Workshop and Open Mic,” will take place Wednesday and feature Gabriel Ramirez, who describes himself as a “Queer Afro-Caribbean poet, activist, and teaching artist.”

Ramirez’s site lists a workshop titled “I AM HERE: Affirmation as a Form of Resistance.” He describes the workshop as a place “where participants can speak back to that which has made us feel small, invisible and impossible throughout our lives. This workshop encourages participants to reclaim their bodies and histories.”

The Center for Social Justice Education and LGBT Communities at Rutgers is organizing the “Social Justice Poetry Workshop.” The workshop is one of several social justice-themed events on the center’s calendar this fall.

Other events include an “LGBTQIA+ Graduate Student Social” that took place Sept. 11, an “LGBTQIA+ International Brunch” on Friday, and an “LGBTQIA+ Advocates Network Business Meeting” on Oct. 3.

The center is also planning a “Liberation Ball,” which has yet to be scheduled.

The center’s website describes its purpose as organizing “educational and social programs, leadership development, and policy consultation for LGBTQIA and ally students, faculty, staff, and community members.”

The center also offers housing options for students “interested in exploring LGBTQA and social justice issues in safe and affirming residential environments,” and states it can connect students to “Transmissions,” a “student group for trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming folks & their allies.”

Rutgers hosted a “Rainbow Graduation” for LGBTQ-identifying students on May 8.

Many college and university administrations are sponsoring LGBT-themed events this fall.



Purdue University is offering students a “Pride Week” at the end of September, which will be inaugurated with a drag show. George Mason University is organizing a “Lavender Orientation” for LGBTQ-identifying students.

The University of California at San Diego is planning an LGBTQ orientation event, writing: “Our annual LGBTQIA+ Community Welcome event for first year and new transfer students that are part of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual + (LGBTQIA+) community happens every fall during Welcome Week.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Rutgers University and Gabriel Ramirez for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.