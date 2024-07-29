Rutgers professor under internal review for comments after Trump assassination attempt: 'Let's hope today's events inspire others'

A professor at Rutgers University is under an internal review after posts she made on Facebook following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, writing “Let’s hope today’s events inspire others.”

A source provided Campus Reform with screenshots of the Facebook posts, which were made by Rutgers University Writing Program Assistant Teaching Professor Tracy Budd in the hours after someone tried to assassinate Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

”Let’s hope today’s events inspire others,” Budd said in one post.

”They shot his wig. Sad,” Budd wrote in another.

In a statement to the New York Post, a Rutgers spokesperson said the matter is being reviewed internally.

“Rutgers University-New Brunswick condemns calls for violence in the strongest possible terms and remains committed to upholding the principles of civil discourse,” the university said. “The university is reviewing this matter and assures that any appropriate actions will be taken based on our policies.”

“As students, faculty and staff return to campus next month, the university will be communicating the importance of civility in these challenging times,” the school added.

According to the New York Post, Budd makes over $72,000 at Rutgers.

Budd’s Facebook is now deleted, but her cover picture contained a poster at a protest that read: “Capitalism will kill us all. Gender is fake. Eat garbage. Be free.”

Budd is also the editor of Dialogues@RU, an undergraduate research journal, “which teaches students the crucial skills of critical reading and thinking, scholarly research, synthesis, and analytic writing across the disciplines.”