Rutgers promotes prof who defended Hamas as a 'nascent sovereign' for Palestinians’ 'struggle for freedom'

A New Jersey instructor recently announced her promotion to professor despite previously defending Hamas as a “nascent sovereign” for Palestinians’ “struggle for freedom.”

On Jan. 15, Noura Erakat of Rutgers University shared the news of her promotion to “full professor” on X.

“Feel like we can breathe a little bit today,” Erakat wrote. “I can finally share that despite the harassment, the smearing, the intimidation, Rutgers promoted me to full professor this summer. A testament to fact that hiding will not make us safer & speaking does not make us more vulnerable.”

Erakat is listed as a professor of Africana Studies for Rutgers Program in Criminal Justice. Her research work focuses on areas like “refugee law,” Critical Race Theory, and “social justice.”

Rutgers has not publicly announced Erakat’s promotion.

Erakat previously was hosted by Harvard University for an event in March 2024 called, “We Charge Genocide; The Potential and Limits of International Law,” as reported by The New York Post.

In August 2020, the professor denounced Israel’s border force after her cousin had driven into the border post, hit an Israeli official, and was subsequently killed by the officers at the checkpoint. Erakat defended her cousin and described the situation as a “car accident.”

Erakat’s X account also contains various anti-Israel posts and messaging.

Her profile shares a pinned post from May 2021 in which she writes, “If a single Jewish-Israeli child were pulled out from beneath a pile of rubble of what used to be her home & obliterated the rest of her family, not a single Western gov’t would not condemn it or try to blame ‘both sides.’ Racism & colonialism explain this. They expect us to die.”

Campus Reform has contacted Noura Erakat and Rutgers University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.