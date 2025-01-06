Rutgers reaches deal with Education Department after anti-Semitism investigation

Rutgers University recently entered into a Title VI resolution agreement with the U.S. Department of Education in which the school’s administration has agreed to review its anti-discrimination policies to better defend against anti-Semitism.

In a report, the Department of Education accused the university of “likely” operating “a hostile environment based on national origin/shared ancestry in university programs or activities without redress,” and that the university “subjected some students to discriminatory different treatment based on national origin.” The announcement was made in a press release on Friday.

The department reviewed more than 400 reports of violations at Rutgers, of which 293 were for “alleged discrimination, including harassment, against students on the basis of shared Jewish ancestry and/or Israeli national origin and ancestry.”

[RELATED: FLASHBACK: Controversial Columbia prof excuses anti-Semitism, says genocide is ‘a Western value’]

One report included that “a student posted on social media, encouraging violence against an Israeli student,” another report featured “vandalism to a student’s dorm room door that included a drawing of a swastika and defacement of a mezuzah” and there were also “[r]eported threats against members of a Jewish fraternity, because they are Jewish,” the Education Department writes.

As part of the agreement, the university must, among other things, review its non-discrimination policies and procedures and commit to address discrimination and harassment.

“The Rutgers community stands firmly against discrimination and harassment in all its forms, and the university will always strive to strengthen the policies and practices that protect our students, faculty, and staff,” the university reportedly stated about the agreement. “Rutgers is grateful to the Office of Civil Rights for its guidance.”

Rutgers is one of many schools to face allegations of unchecked anti-Semitism in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks against Israel.

In September, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway announced that he would step down from his role at the end of the 2024-2025 school year following significant pro-Palestine activism at the school.

After Holloway announced his planned resignation, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx strongly criticized his policies regarding anti-Semitism.

[RELATED: Leaders of disruptive anti-Israel ‘Shut It Down’ party at University of Michigan impeached and removed]

“If he resigned today, President Holloway’s legacy would be one of empowering antisemites and terrorist sympathizers,” Foxx wrote. “He must use his final year at Rutgers doing everything in his power to change that, starting by closing the antisemitic, pro-terror Center for Security, Race, and Rights; enforcing the rules; and enacting policies to protect Jewish students and faculty.”

Later in the fall semester, a House committee staff report described a Jewish student at Rutgers having to watch a presentation in which another student “ridiculed Jewish students in the class” and compared Israel to Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

When the Jewish student submitted a bias report against the student who insulted Jews, however, the Rutgers administration “opened a conduct investigation into the Jewish student,” charging her with “intimidation,” “harassment” and “defamation,” according to the report.

Campus Reform has contacted Rutgers University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.