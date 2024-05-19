Rutgers University: DEI Profile

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey is a public university with four different locations throughout the state. It brands it’s DEI office as the “University Equity and Inclusion” office.





From Rutger’s University DEI office website:

Consistent with Rutgers’ mission as the State University of New Jersey, Rutgers is committed to nurturing, maintaining, and enhancing opportunities for learning and understanding among individuals, communities and disciplines, and to promoting meaningful and inclusive engagement across a wide spectrum of characteristics and experiences.

Rutgers’ goal is to prepare tomorrow’s leaders for a world that is ever less homogenous and ever more challenged by the task of connecting across differences to build community, solve problems, and ensure prosperity. Rutgers considers diversity to be necessary to foster the cultural competencies, resilience, and openness to dialogue that promote the intellectual growth and intergroup understanding that are essential for success in the classroom, the university community, and society at large.

Overall, Rutgers pursues diversity to enhance the excellence of ideas, innovation, civic debate, learning, and teaching and to build a “beloved community” based on working together to reflect, respect, and embrace the complexities of all of our parts.









Senior Vice President for equity at Rutgers University Enobong (Anna) Branch, PhD earned a salary of $316,725 in 2022, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that “This is 289.4 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 356.7 percent higher than the national average for government employees.” The Vice President for faculty development and diversity within the University Equity and Inclusion office Sangeeta Lamba, earned a salary of $378,066 in 2022, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that “This is 397.0 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 445.1 percent higher than the national average for government employees.”





In the 2024 election cycle, Rutgers University employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.





There is currently no active or pending anti-DEI legislation pertaining to college campuses in the state of New Jersey.



