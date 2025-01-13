San Diego State University Pride Center says ‘fatphobia’ is ‘rooted in anti-Blackness,’ calls on students to champion ‘fat bodies’

The Pride Center at San Diego State University recently shared an Instagram post explaining the supposed intersection between being “Queer + Fat.”

“Anti-Fatness/fatphobia is intrinsically rooted in anti-Blackness, racism, classism, misogyny, homophobia, and many other systems of oppression,” the post, which was shared on Thursday, reads.

“Fatphobia is deeply entrenched in Western society, making it difficult to unlearn and avoid,” the Center states.

It continues, claiming that the “2SLBTQIA+ community is not immune to fatphobia” because “fat individuals are often discriminated against and judged in what should be an open and welcoming space.”

The post urges students to challenge “fatphobia” by “reading literature by Fat Liberationists” and “advocating for fat bodies,” among other measures. It also warns readers against “complimenting weight loss” and claims that “[f]atness is lovely and has value.”

The Pride Center defines “fatphobia” as “systemic discrimination and stigmatization of fat bodies. “

The post digs deeper, claiming that “fat bodies” are supposedly misrepresented as “undesirable” and “lazy.” It encourages students to “[e]ducate [themselves] on fatphobia” and recommends the book “Fearing the Black Body” as a source.

The Pride Center also states that “fatphobia can make it harder for folks to come out,” citing supposed disapproval of overweight individuals, and states that overweight “queer and fat” individuals who are also “trans” can have issues with obtaining “gender affirming care items” that accommodate larger body sizes.

The Pride Center says it “creates, sustains, and strengthens an open, inclusive, safe, and affirming gathering space and campus environment for individuals of all sexual orientations, romantic orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions as well as their allies.”

Mariam Alnajjar, a senior at San Diego State University and president of the school’s Turning Point USA chapter, disapproved of the Pride Center’s messaging.

Alnajjar told Campus Reform: “As someone who has lost over 50 pounds herself, I don’t find this type of body positivity rhetoric helpful. Instead of encouraging students to find comfort in their obesity, they should be helping them learn how to lose weight, for the sake of their overall health.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Pride Center and SDSU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.