San Jose State faces wrongful termination lawsuit from coach who opposed male participation in women’s volleyball

A former San Jose State University (SJSU) women’s volleyball coach has filed a lawsuit against the California State University system, alleging wrongful termination after raising concerns about the treatment of female athletes.

The former coach, Melissa Batie-Smoose, claims her contract was not renewed this year following her suspension for filing a Title IX complaint about SJSU’s handling of a transgender-identifying athlete.

In her suit, Batie-Smoose says she has “suffered and continues to suffer lost wages, loss of professional reputation and opportunity, emotional distress, and other damages.”

She argues that “other coaches who did not oppose the inclusion of a biological male on the women’s volleyball team” were not “subjected to suspension, termination or any discriminatory actions as was Plaintiff.”

A San Jose State spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the school is aware of the filing but declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The U.S. Department of Education is separately investigating SJSU’s handling of the case.

In February, Batie-Smoose’s home was struck by a pellet gun in an incident police investigated as vandalism. The Feb. 10 attack left a window damaged but caused no injuries.

The former coach has stated that she believes she was targeted, given her complaint against SJSU. “It can’t be a coincidence,” she said at the time.

Suspended in November and let go when her contract expired, Batie-Smoose has since received support from former players, including team member Brooke Slusser.

“I am so proud of her for speaking the truth. Everyone on the team appreciated it, and a lot of the girls in the locker room said how happy they were that she finally was able to speak out [on a situation] that we all knew needed to be talked about,” Slusser has stated.

Earlier this year, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at preserving women’s sports under Title IX.

The order directs federal agencies to withhold funds from schools that allow male athletes to compete in women’s categories. It calls for stronger enforcement to ensure fairness, safety, and equal opportunities for women and girls in athletics.

“This executive order is such a win, and it is a win for the young girls, not just the NCAA champions, but for the middle-school athletes, for the benchwarmers, for the girls who are just breaking into the bottom of the roster,” said Paula Scanlan, a former NCAA athlete, following the issuance of the order.

Campus Reform has contacted San Jose State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.