Santa Monica College to host event discussing ‘roots of anti-fatness’ and ‘how diet culture is intertwined with systemic oppression’

Santa Monica College in California is scheduled to host a workshop on examining “colonialism,” “systemic oppression,” and “anti-fatness.”

Titled “Historical Trauma and Eating Disorders with Gloria Lucas,” the March 12 event is organized by the college’s Student Equity Center and is part of the “Women/Femmes of Color Collective” series.

The workshop “explores the roots of anti-fatness, the impact of colonialism on food systems, and how diet culture is intertwined with systemic oppression,” as well as “how historical trauma influences body image and relationships with food.”

The session will be led by Gloria Lucas, founder of Nalgona Positivity Pride, which describes itself as “Xicana-indigenous body-positive organization that provides intersectional eating disorders education and community-based support for people of color who are struggling with troubled eating and poor body-image.”

The group’s website also features a statement on behalf of “eating disorder providers” attacking Israel, condemning what it calls Israel’s “extreme colonial actions” and “genocidal actions.”

The same statement also condemns the U.S. and Canada as “settler colonial nations.”

Other past events hosted by Nalgona Positivity Pride include: “Reconnecting to Indigenous Wisdom: Matriarchal Teachings of Mayahuel, Tlazolteotl, and Coyolxauhqui for Authentic Eating Disorder Support,” and “Glow and Grow: Revitalize Your Passion Project for 2025 with Indigenous Matriarchal Cosmology.”

Many other colleges and universities feature events and courses focusing on similar intersectional themes as Santa Monica College’s “Historical Trauma and Eating Disorders” workshop.

Lewis & Clark Graduate School in Portland, Oregon, will host a program from Friday to Sunday that “explores the interdisciplinary field of scholarship in Fat Studies that aims to debunk weight-centric misconceptions and countering mainstream narratives.”

The University of Cincinnati organized a “Body Justice Week” from Jan. 27-31 to “Say NO to diet culture!” and to promote “fat liberation” and “#SelfLove.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the Student Equity Center and Gloria Lucas for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.