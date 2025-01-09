Sarah Lawrence College hit with Title VI anti-Semitism investigation

The Department of Education has initiated a Title VI investigation into Sarah Lawrence College in New York concerning anti-Semitism problems at the school.

The Department announced the investigation recently, months after Hillels of Westchester filed a Title VI complaint against the College, as reported by Jewish Insider.

That complaint, filed in March, 2024, claims that the school’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion director advertised an “Hour of Solidarity with Palestine” event shortly after Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist massacre, the Jewish Insider writes.

The complaint lists other instances of anti-Semitism at the school, including members of Students for Justice in Palestine threatening a Jewish student and telling him he “should have been killed in Israel,” and a social media post attacking what it called “dirty, money-grubbing Juden mongrels,” the Jewish Insider notes.

The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights wrote in a Dec. 23 letter that it will examine “whether the College failed to respond to alleged harassment of students on the basis of national origin (shared Jewish ancestry) in a manner consistent with the requirements of Title VI,” wrote the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

A Sarah Lawrence College spokesperson told Campus Reform: “The College has been notified by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that it is investigating allegations made in a Title VI complaint filed in March 2024. The College is in the process of reviewing OCR’s request for data in connection with its investigation and remains committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful campus community. It is our understanding that the complaint was filed by an organization outside the College and not by a member of the Sarah Lawrence community or internal organization.”

Campus Reform Editor in Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall has initiated 33 Title VI complaints in 2024 regarding anti-Semitism across the nation’s campuses, with 14 of those complaints resulting in Department of Education investigations.

Campus Reform has reached out to Sarah Lawrence College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.