Saying ‘Abortion is Murder’ is ‘hate speech,’ Abilene Christian says

A sign that says “Abortion is Murder” constitutes prohibited “hate speech,” according to officials at Abilene Christian University (ACU) in Texas, who ordered a pro-life group to remove such a sign earlier this month.

The incident, which took place on Oct. 14, at the private school, involved the student organization ACU for Life. The group had set up a tabling event to distribute resources to other students and start conversations about the pro-life movement.

One of the group’s signs read: “Abortion is Murder. Disagree? Let’s talk.”

The sign drew the attention of school officials, who ordered the students to remove it and threatened disciplinary action for noncompliance.

The website LifeNews published several videos documenting the students’ encounters with two officials, John Mark Moudy, the assistant director of student services, and Lyndi Felan, the dean for retention and student success. Both Moudy and Felan called the sign “hate speech.”

“You can’t have this,” Felan told ACU for Life president Madelyne Arrowood in one of the videos.

“How would you like us to rephrase it?,” Arrowood asked while refusing to remove the sign during the conversation.

“Anything that is just not hate speech,” Felan replied. “I’m not going to write it for you.”

Multiple students at the tabling event asked for a definition of “hate speech,” without receiving an answer. Instead, the officials indicated the students would be punished.

“You can get up or you can change the sign,” Felan told the students. “Either way, it’s going to be a conduct issue.”

Eventually, Felan agreed to let the students have a sign that read, “Abortion Kills An Innocent Human Life.”

Publicly available ACU policies contain few mentions of “hate speech” and no official definitions. The university’s Code of Conduct categorizes “hate speech” as a serious violation that creates a “hostile environment,” but provides no examples of what it means. In the same section, the code defines “harassment” and “sexual harassment,” but not “hate speech.”

Students who violate the policy could suffer fines, loss of scholarships, suspension, or expulsion.

The university’s Table Reservations page for students says activities are “subject to staff approval,” without further elaboration.

As a result of the incident, Ryan Richardson, the vice president of student life, informed students in an email that tabling is not meant to foster conversations on controversial issues.

“It is not appropriate for tabling to be used in ways, through signage or personal engagement, that invite confrontation or public debate,” Richardson wrote in the email, LifeNews reported.

In response to the university’s efforts, students have formed a group called “ACU For Free Speech and started a petition for the school to change its free speech policies. The petition has 789 signatures as of publication.

Pro-life students often face harassment on college campuses as a result of discussing their beliefs publicly, including the destruction of their materials and profanity.

Campus Reform contacted Abilene Christian University for comment, but did not receive a response before publication.