SCOTUS lifts block on Trump’s plan to dismantle Education Department

The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump administration to proceed with mass layoffs within the U.S. Department of Education, clearing a major legal hurdle in the administration’s effort to eliminate the agency.

The court’s 6-3 decision reversed a federal judge’s order that had halted the transfer of key functions to other federal agencies and reinstated nearly 1,400 workers who were laid off during the administration’s moves to slash the federal workforce.

The department called the ruling a “Supreme Court victory for [the] future of American education.”

“This lifts the handcuffs off of what we’ve been trying to do, which really is to get education back to the states,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in an interview with Fox News.

In March, McMahon laid off nearly half of the department’s workforce as part of the Trump administration’s government downsizing efforts.

Later that month, President Donald Trump called for the closure of the department in an executive order.

The plan includes redistributing core responsibilities—such as student loan servicing and special education programs—to other federal entities. Trump’s executive order called for “the effective and uninterrupted delivery” of these functions.

”Closing the Department does not mean cutting off funds from those who depend on them – we will continue to support K-12 students, students with special needs, college student borrowers, and others who rely on essential programs,” McMahon wrote in a press release in March.

The Supreme Court’s July 14 decision emphasized the president’s authority to reorganize executive departments, noting that the department was established by an act of Congress but is not constitutionally required.

