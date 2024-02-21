Opinion
THE SCROLL: Trans activist attacks Students for Life

Video circulating on social media shows an individual attacking student participants in Wednesday's Virginia March for Life with a transgender flag.

Campus Reform
February 21, 2024, 4:57 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

Video circulating on social media shows an individual attacking student participants in Wednesday’s Virginia March for Life with a transgender flag. 

The footage shows what appears to be a male individual charging through a crowd of marchers with the flag outstretched. Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins posted the video to X Wednesday, asking “Will he be held accountable?.”



