THE SCROLL: Trans activist attacks Students for Life
Video circulating on social media shows an individual attacking student participants in Wednesday's Virginia March for Life with a transgender flag.
”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.
The footage shows what appears to be a male individual charging through a crowd of marchers with the flag outstretched. Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins posted the video to X Wednesday, asking “Will he be held accountable?.”
BREAKING: Protestor with trans flag assaults some of our @StudentsforLife students marching at the Virginia March for Life in Richmond.
Will he be held accountable? pic.twitter.com/m1ffG11hel
— Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) February 21, 2024