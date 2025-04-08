SDSU drag event to celebrate 'undocuqueerness'

San Diego State University is organizing “Queerceañerx” later this month, a celebration of students who identify as LGBT and “undocumented.”

The university’s Latinx Resource Center, which is organizing the event with the Women’s Resource Center and Pride Center, has called the event “a celebration like no other, where queerness, migration, and resilience converge in beauty, art, and love.”

“This year’s theme, ‘Hasta el Infinito y más Allá,’ invites us to imagine futures beyond borders and binaries,” the center continues in its social media post announcing the event. “Hasta el Infinito y más Allá” translates to “To Infinity and Beyond.”

“Queerceañerx” is scheduled for April 24; this is the fifth time the university has celebrated the event.

“Join us for an unforgettable celebration of undocuqueerness, resilience, and the transformative power of migration,” an event description reads.

Drag performances are part of the “Queerceañerx” celebrations; the Latinx Resource Center has already shared some of the performers on Instagram.

One performer, with the stage name Josette Shadows, a “Nonbinary Latinx drag artist,” is described as the “Vamptress of Blasphemy.” The performer also uses “they/them/their” pronouns.

“Josette’s drag represents those who have been betrayed by religious prejudice,” the description continues. “For both atheists and fallen believers, Josette’s drag represents the break away from the hypocritical beliefs of organized religions.”

The biography for another performer, Nessy Tito Corazon, says that he is “serving up c**t instead of the Lord.”

According to its website, the Latinx Resource Center is “rooted in Latinx culture, with commitments to intersectionality, equity, and social and racial justice.”

Campus Reform contacted San Diego State University, the Latinx Resource Center, the Women’s Resource Center and the Pride Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.