Seattle University doubles down on DEI hiring

Seattle University (SU) is rolling out a diversity hiring program through its LIFT SU action plan, aiming to increase the number of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) on campus.

In the program’s summary, SU touted that it will “systematically embed DEI university-wide in a coordinated and cohesive manner” through a “unified shared equity agenda.”

The program would operate under the guise of “inclusive excellence.” The new plan considers existing strategic and academic plans and will be measured by the school’s “Inclusive Excellence and Equity Scorecard.”

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion claims that it “created LIFT SU to take strategic action to address systemic racism and enhance equitable practices throughout Seattle University.”

The office released a description of the program, explaining that it is guided by five main goals informed by a series of extensive research methods, coordination, and discussion.

The first goal of LIFT SU regards the recruitment and retention of BIPOC students. The school will update their systems and connections to “attract and retain BIPOC students” in order to “provide support, nurture persistence and empower thriving.”

The second goal involves bias prevention and campus care. It focuses on integrating response and prevention methods to advance DEI and improve inclusivity across the SU campus.

LIFT SU’s third goal focuses on the recruitment and retention of BIPOC employees. In an executive summary, it explicitly states that it will “increase hiring of BIPOC staff and faculty” and “improve retention” for the singular community.

Additionally, it will create new ways to focus on improving the community’s outcomes. This includes tying “faculty and staff investment in BIPOC students to advancement and promotion.”

The program will also enforce further professional development through required lessons about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the classroom.

Goal four involves the display of artwork and symbols from the BIPOC community on the college’s campus in order to further amplify their voice and create a more inclusive educational environment.

The final goal of LIFT SU is to invest in projects that improve the capacity of the Office of the Vice President for DEI “to embed and infuse university-wide inclusive excellence.” Through this goal, Seattle University states it will create new roles in the office, expanding the effectiveness and extent of DEI on its campus.

During the 2024-2025 school year, SU established a campus-wide DEI council under the leadership of the vice president.

Campus Reform has contacted Seattle University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.