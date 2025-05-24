Self-described 'social justice advocate' prof arrested on child pornography charges

A “social justice advocate” professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) was arrested for allegedly viewing child pornography and having a child porn video playing when federal officials raided his house.

The professor is Zaid Mashhour Haddad, who allegedly accessed almost 200 child pornography videos and streamed them from his computer. “One of the videos that allegedly depicted child pornography was displayed on Haddad’s TV as the FBI executed a search warrant on his apartment,” federal officials stated, according to The New York Post.

According to Haddad’s profile on UTSA’s website, he is a professor of “Interdisciplinary Studies & Curriculum and Instruction.” He describes himself in his profile as a “teacher educator” and “social justice advocate.”

Previously, Haddad taught high school social studies and was a student council advisor. “At UTSA, I maintain an ambitious research agenda and provide service within my fields of study at the local and national levels,” his profile states. “I teach courses at the undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral levels.”

The incident occured in July 2021, but Haddad was only arrested last week, WOAI-TV reports.

Criminal attorney Joe Hoelscher said the delay before the arrest was shocking.

”It’s unbelievable,” Hoelscher said. “You don’t walk in on a guy who’s watching child pornography with young kids on a flat screen in his apartment and not make an arrest.”

”What’s shocking is law enforcement. Seven or eight year old being abused on his flat screen and left him in our community for four years in a role where he has access to children,” he added.

Haddad will face two charges, including one count of possessing child pornography and another count of knowingly accessing child pornography with the intent to view it, according to KSAT.

“The university has also initiated an internal probe, and there is no indication that any university resources were associated with the matter,” the university stated following Haddad’s arrest.

If he is convicted, Haddad could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to KLAS.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Texas at San Antonio and Professor Zaid Haddad for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.