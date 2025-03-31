Sen. Banks introduces 'No Tax Dollars for Colleges Encampments Act'

A U.S. senator from Indiana recently introduced a bill that would revoke financial support for universities that tolerate pro-Palestine encampments.

The legislation is called the “No Tax Dollars for Colleges Encampments Act” and is sponsored by Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN); It would prevent federal money from going to schools that do not crack down on student groups that host encampments.

“Many of our ‘elite’ academic institutions have become hotbeds for antisemitism and pro-terror ideologies,” Banks explained in a press release. “My bill holds these universities accountable and prevents American tax dollars from being wasted on institutions that act as safe havens for anti-American harassment and violence.”

[RELATED: Columbia University kicks out students who invaded and occupied campus building during 2024 protests]

The bill would change the Higher Education Act of 1965 to require colleges to disclose their respective policies regarding disturbances on campus and revoke public money from schools who do not disclose disturbances.

According to a press release, the bill would block “tax dollars from funding schools that fail to disclose incidents of civil disturbance.”

As a congressman, Banks also introduced a version of the bill in August of last year, which would amend the Higher Education Act to ensure universities “respond to incidents of civil disturbance occurring on the campus, including with respect to coordination of such response with State, local, and campus law enforcement.”

[RELATED: Harmeet Dhillon condemns anti-Semitism at confirmation hearing, vows to address religious discrimination]

The term “civil disturbance” would entail “‘civil unrest activity (including a demonstration, riot, or strike) that disrupts the community in which it is taking place and requires intervention to maintain public safety and prevent the disruption of learning, as applicable.”

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) is a co-sponsor for the current proposal.

Campus Reform has contacted Sen. Jim Banks for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.