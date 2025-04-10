Sen. Cassidy investigates American Muslims for Palestine over terrorism connections

Screenshot taken from Sen. Cassidy's website.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, has started an official investigation into a group that has been accused of having connections to terrorists.

Sen. Cassidy announced the move in a March 27 HELP committee hearing, stating that he will take a closer look at the controversial group, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Several members affiliated with AMP have “alleged past or present ties to the terror group Hamas,” Cassidy’s press release stated.

The Louisiana senator also sent a letter to AMP Chairman Dr. Hatem Bazian mentioning the organization’s reported connections to Hamas—as well as its alleged financial support for chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine, which have played key roles in the disruptive 2024 anti-Israel campus protests.

Sen. Cassidy’s letter detailed some of AMP’s “alleged ties to Hamas,” including connections to several individuals affiliated with a now-defunct organization founded by Hamas, the Holy Land Foundation.

“Despite these extensive ties to terrorist-linked organizations and their affiliates, AMP has been actively involved in organizing college students. It has worked for more than a decade to support SJP campus groups which, according to reports, have been actively involved in campus demonstrations,” the senator wrote.

To help the investigation, Sen. Cassidy called on Bazian to provide information to the HELP committee, including the nature of the connection between AMP, its “partner organization,” Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation (AJP), and “individual SJP chapters and the National SJP.”



The senator also asked for financial records from both AMP and AJP, as well as records from both groups showing “communications, planning documents, meeting agendas, schedules, conference materials, relevant financial records, and other memoranda.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Sen. Cassidy and AMP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.