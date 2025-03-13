Sen. Rick Scott introduces bill expanding Title VI protections for Jewish students

Screenshot taken from Sen. Scott's website.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) recently introduced legislation that would crack down on anti-Semitism in higher education.

Sen. Scott sponsored the Preventing Antisemitic Harassment on Campus Act on Friday, as he announced in a press release.

The bill would expand Title VI protections—which currently forbid “discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin”—to also apply to religion as well. This would strengthen protections for Jewish students on campus.

Sen. Scott’s legislation would also “[i]mplement clear and escalating penalties for institutions of higher education . . . that are repeat violators,” “[e]nsure that Title VI is enforced with the same rigor against antisemitic discrimination as it is for other forms of discrimination,” and “[d]irect the U.S. Department of Education to oversee private lawsuits against colleges receiving federal financial aid related to antisemitism,” according to the press release.

Sen. Scott condemned what he termed a lack of action from college and university leaders in the face of rising anti-Semitism after the Oct. 7 massacre, stating that “Jewish students were afraid to go to class, fearful of the violence these pro-terrorist mobs threatened.”

He added that “President Trump is completely right to withhold federal funding from higher education institutions that refuse to enforce the law on their campuses and enable antisemitic hate to flourish, and I’m proud to lead this bill to build on his efforts.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s administration revealed that it was cutting $400 million in funds to Columbia University, citing the Ivy League school’s failure to successfully respond to anti-Semitism on campus.

The university recognized that the Trump administration has “legitimate concerns” shortly thereafter.

The Department of Education also recently warned 60 schools they could lose federal funds if they do not do more to combat anti-Semitism.

Campus Reform has contacted Sen. Rick Scott for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.