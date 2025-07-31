Senator introduces act to eliminate 'work-for-food' requirement, extend SNAP eligibility to college students

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has reintroduced legislation that would eliminate the “work-for-food” requirement that many college students must meet to qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, a move that could extend food assistance to millions of students.

Under current law, full-time students must work at least 20 hours a week or qualify for a narrow exemption to gain access to food stamps. Gillibrand’s Enhance Access to SNAP (EATS) Act would change that by making college enrollment alone enough to qualify, provided students meet income requirements.

The change could expand SNAP access to as many as 4 million students nationwide, including 290,000 newly eligible students in New York alone.



Research from The Hope Center, cited by Gillibrand, shows food insecurity remains a widespread problem on campuses, affecting about 41% of college students in 2023–24.

”The EATS Act would eliminate work-for-food barriers for low-income students and ensure that as many as 4 million college students nationwide can access the SNAP benefits they need to learn and thrive,” Gillibrand said.

”This legislation is critical, and I’m committed to fighting for its passage.”

The EATS Act is backed by a coalition of Democratic lawmakers, including Representatives Jimmy Gomez, Jim Costa, and Alma Adams, and advocacy groups like the Food Research & Action Center and The Institute for College Access and Success.

Critics argue the bill could expand entitlements without addressing long-term affordability, but supporters say expanding SNAP eligibility is a practical solution for struggling students.

The bill’s future will depend on bipartisan cooperation and broader debates over welfare, education, and government spending.



