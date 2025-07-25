Senator warns Vanderbilt and two other universities: End all DEI programs, comply with Trump EO

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is calling on three major Tennessee universities to dismantle rebranded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs after staff members were caught on camera admitting to concealing them in defiance of President Donald Trump’s executive order to eliminate such policies.

In separate letters sent July 23 to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), Vanderbilt University, and Belmont University, Blackburn called out each institution for allegedly concealing DEI operations by renaming and reframing them to avoid scrutiny.

In her letter to UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman, Blackburn cited video showing a staff member stating that the university is still “fully committed to the work of DEI,” and that committees and task forces “built back in 2020... are still up and running.” The employee explained how the university “navigates the language within the bills to ensure that DEI is protected.”

Blackburn warned that such actions violate the intent of President Trump’s directive and erode public trust in taxpayer-supported institutions.

To Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, Blackburn pointed to footage of an employee explaining that DEI program names were changed because “different universities were under investigation.” The employee admitted DEI initiatives were still active and referenced coded messaging to signal them internally. Another staff member exhibited open political bias, raising concerns about ideological influence over students.

Blackburn urged Vanderbilt to cease all DEI-related activity and refocus on its research and academic mission.

The senator’s most serious accusations were directed at Belmont University President Greg Jones, where a staffer admitted the school is both rebranding DEI initiatives and concealing the presence of illegal immigrants. The employee said Belmont does not communicate externally about undocumented students on campus and is “adapting” while continuing the same focus under different labels.

In the letter, Blackburn emphasized that “federal programs should benefit American citizens—not illegal aliens,” and warned the university that such practices may violate federal law. She urged Belmont to eliminate both DEI programming and illegal enrollment efforts.

Under President Trump’s executive order, institutions receiving federal funds must eliminate DEI programming that promotes identity-based favoritism or discrimination. The administration has signaled a broad crackdown on colleges attempting to subvert this mandate.

All three universities receive federal funding and could face consequences for noncompliance. Blackburn urged each to abandon their current practices and return focus to research, education, and workforce development.