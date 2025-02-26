Senators introduce bill for Dept. of Ed to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

Senators Katie Britt, Tim Scott, and Jacky Rosen have introduced the Antisemitism Awareness Act to provide an official definition of anti-Jewish discrimination at the U.S. Department of Education.

The bill was officially introduced in the Senate on Thursday.

“In the continued aftermath of the October 7th attacks on Israel by Hamas and Iran, we have seen college campuses across our nation become hotbeds of antisemitism where Jewish students’ rights are being threatened,” Scott said in a statement provided to Campus Reform.

“It’s critical the Department of Education has the tools and resources it needs to investigate antisemitism and root out this vile hatred wherever it rears its ugly head. There can be no equivocating when it comes to the issue of anti-Jewish violence and harassment,” he continued.

If enacted, the legislation would require the Department of Education to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews,” the IHRA definition reads. “Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

In a press release statement, Senator Britt said that the bill would give the department the “tools” needed to keep students and universities “accountable.”

“Any American educational institution authorizing, facilitating, or otherwise supporting pro-terrorism activities should lose every cent of federal funding and subsidization,” Britt stated.

Campus Reform has contacted Senators Britt Scott for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.