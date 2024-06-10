Several NYC Students for Justice in Palestine groups to hold 'Citywide Day of Rage for Gaza'

Several Students for Justice in Palestine groups in the New York City area will host a “Citywide Day or Rage for Gaza” on Monday.

A poster from Within Our Lifetime promoting Monday’s “day of rage” was shared by Brooklyn College SJP, Fashion Institute of Technology SJP, CUNY for Palestine, and more.

The poster encourages anti-Israel protesters to “take autonomous action all day” and then “converge” at New York City’s Union Square at 5 p.m.

Within Our Lifetime organized the “day of rage” in response to the Israeli Defence Forces operation to rescue four hostages.

”In response to the joint U.S.-israeli invasion and massacre in Nuseirat Camp today where at least 210 Palestinians were murdered in cold blood and more than 400 were wounded, and in response to the ongoing genocide being carried out against the Palestinian people, Within Our Lifetime calls on people of conscience to join us for a Day of Rage this Monday June 10th,” the social media post from CUNY for Palestine reads.

”Across the city the Brooklyn Museum and cultural institutions like it are drenched in the blood of Palestine’s martyrs. In their name and in their memory we call for autonomous action against these institutions all day,” the post added.

Within Our Lifetime shared five locations for protesters to “take autonomous action,” including the American Museum of Natural History, Metropolitan Museum, MoMA, Whitney Museum, and the Brooklyn Museum.

According to several Instagram stories from SJP chapters in the New York City area, one of the protests will be at the United Arab Emirates Mission to the United Nations.



