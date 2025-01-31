Shenandoah organizes ‘awareness table’ for people who feel ‘little to no romantic attraction’ after Valentine’s Day

Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, is sponsoring an “Awareness Table” after Valentine’s Day for individuals who identify as having no romantic attraction.

The school’s Mosaic Center for Diversity will hold the “Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Table” on Feb. 25, following Valentine’s Day. This event is meant to raise awareness of “Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week,” which “spreads awareness and acceptance of aromantic spectrum identities while celebrating experiences within the community.”

Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week is “held annually after Valentine’s Day [Feb. 14],” and “provides space for the aromantic community to reflect on and embrace their unique perspectives.”

“Aromanticism,” a movement that has its own flag, can describe individuals who feel “little to no romantic attraction, due to feeling repulsed by romance, or due to being uninterested in romantic relationships,” according to the website for Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week.

Despite the lack of interest in romance, “aromantic” people might still “have one or more partners, or be married,” according to aromanticism.org.

The Mosaic Center for Diversity aims to “embrace all races, sexes, gender identities, gender expressions, religions, ethnic backgrounds, socio-economic classes, sexual orientations, abilities, ages, personal appearances, political affiliations, military affiliations and immigration statuses.”

Among its resources for students is something called the “Sexy Station,” where students can “[a]ccess sex positive resources.”

Other universities also organize events to recognize the so-called “aromantic” identity.

Bryant University in Rhode Island is hosting an event on Feb. 7 called “Asexual & Aromantic Essentials,” featuring a discussion of “asexual and aromantic” terms and the “vast spectrum of these identities.”

Asexual and aromantic identities are the opposite of identifying as “panromantic” or “pansexual,” identities which entail feeling romantic affection for anyone, regardless of their sex or so-called “gender identity.” Many universities also dedicate days to the recognition of these identities, as well.

Boston University, for example, celebrated “Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day” on Dec. 9, in order to “bring visibility to, celebrate, and raise awareness about pan communities and our lived experiences.”



Campus Reform contacted Shenandoah University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.