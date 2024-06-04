SHOCKER: Anthony Fauci tells Congress he's 'not aware' of studies that support social distancing rules that colleges imposed

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told a House committee that he’s unware of studies that supported social distancing rules that were in turn used by many American colleges and universities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci was asked about social distancing by a Republican staffer during a closed-door hearing, according to the Daily Mail.

”Do you recall when discussions regarding, kind of, the at-least-a-6-foot threshold began?” the staffer asked.

”You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared,” Fauci responded.

Fauci then said he “was not aware of studies” that supported the 6-foot rule, noting “that would be a very difficult study to do.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, almost every American college and university implemented social distancing requirements.

Many colleges and city governments threatened a range of punishments for students not compliant with social distancing guidelines:

- Trinity University threatened to suspend students for not social distancing.

- University of Kansas students were threatened with a $500 fine and possible jail time if they violated social distancing orders.

- Students at the University of Illinois were charged after violating social distancing orders.

- Northeastern University dismissed 11 students for failing to comply with social distancing protocols.

- Tulane threatened to expel students for holding large gatherings while saying that protests are okay because of masks.

Fauci also testified during the closed-door hearing with Republican staffers, he couldn’t give a straight answer when asked if he saw any studies or data that supported masking for children.

”I might have...but I don’t recall specifically that I did,” Facui said.