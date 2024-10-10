‘SHOOT THEM’: Kansas prof says men who don’t vote for female presidents should be lined up and shot, gets put on leave

A University of Kansas (KU) professor has been placed on administrative leave after calling for men to be shot and killed if they are unwilling to vote for a female president.

The professor, Phil Lowcock, was seen in a video published Tuesday, saying: “There are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t think females are smart enough to be president. We can line all those guys up and shoot them; they clearly don’t understand the way the world works.”

Lowcock, seeming to regret expressing his thoughts aloud, immediately said: “Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording, I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that.”

Lowcock is a lecturer at the university’s Health Sport and Exercise Science Department.

Following his comments, KU released a statement announcing: “The university is aware of a classroom video in which an instructor made an inappropriate reference to violence. The instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation.”

“The instructor offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation. His intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women’s rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so. The university has an established process for situations like this and will follow that process,” the statement continued.

Other professors have also called for, praised, or engaged in political violence.

In May 2023, Shellyne Rodriguez, a professor at Hunter College, was fired after she vandalized a pro-life display and disturbed the students responsible for the display, telling them they were promoting “f***ing propaganda.” Later, when Rodriguez was approached by a New York Post reporter, she put a machete to his neck and screamed: “Get the f*** away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!”

Several professors had also expressed approval for the first assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. These include Marty Walsh of the Berklee College of Music, who said, “Too bad the shooter missed. Maybe this will spawn copy cat shooters,” and Tracy Budd of Rutgers University, who wrote, “Let’s hope today’s events inspire others.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Kansas and Phil Lowcock for comment.