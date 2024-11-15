‘SICK TO MY STOMACH’: Brown University students depressed and shocked at Trump win

Students at Brown University expressed dismay after learning of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

The Brown Daily Herald published an article on Nov. 7 after interviewing 21 students regarding their feelings over the election. Many students expressed negative feelings over Trump’s impending return to the Oval Office.

“I am sick to my stomach. It is extremely upsetting,” Summer Tullai told the Herald. “When I woke up this morning, I looked it up, and there it was. It’s a big shock.”

[RELATED: Trump won because of racism and sexism, claim faculty at University of California, Berkeley]

Another student, Gabby Baptist, said: “We don’t know what’s going to happen: the fate of our lives, our rights and just our country. It’s very uncertain. But there’s a certainty that things will be going in a backward direction.”

Matteo Papadopoulos expressed alarm over Trump’s increased margins of victory compared to his previous elections: “The craziest thing to me is the margins of it all. In 2016, Donald Trump barely won Michigan, the state that I’m from. It’s absolutely insane to me that his margins are greater after all that he’s done.”

Mahir Rahman, who heads the school’s chapter of College Democrats, blamed Democrats at least partially for their loss, saying that they “need to feel the pulse in communities. They can’t take people for granted anymore.”

At least some students, however, expressed joy over Trump’s return to the White House.

Ben Marcus, who leads the College Republicans at Brown University, said: “In terms of our reaction as a club to last night’s Trump victory, we’re pretty enthusiastic about it.”

[RELATED: BYU professor predicts American destruction for electing Trump]

Several universities included different activities before, during, and after Election Day to help students cope with the stress. Georgetown University, for example, gave students milk and cookies, whereas the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided students with “therapy dogs,” among other things.

Though students in many universities are worried and depressed over Trump’s win, the President-elect still gained six percent more votes with young Gen Z voters compared to the 2020 election.

Campus Reform has reached out to Brown University and The Brown Daily Herald for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.