SJP encourages professors to give 'extra credit' to students who attend anti-Israel protests
Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) is encouraging professors to give extra credit to students who attend anti-Israel protests.
National Students for Justice in Palestine made the suggestion in an Aug. 25 post on X, which gave “advice” for professors as the new semester approaches.
Below is the group’s recommendations to professors:
- “consider giving out extra credit to students who attend talks on Palestine solidarity and other anti-imperialist events on campus
- ”get creative about your assignments! what if, instead of writing a final paper, students had the option of organizing an event for SJP related to the course material?”
- “establish an independent study elective so that student organizers can receive academic credit for their work”
- “join your campus FJP chapter! if you don’t have one, create one!”
- “offer support to students who are facing disciplinary charges and provide guidance throughout the process.”
— National Students for Justice in Palestine (@NationalSJP) August 25, 2024
Students for Justice in Palestine made the suggestions as many colleges and universities begin classes for the fall semester.