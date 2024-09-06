SJP encourages professors to give 'extra credit' to students who attend anti-Israel protests

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) is encouraging professors to give extra credit to students who attend anti-Israel protests.

National Students for Justice in Palestine made the suggestion in an Aug. 25 post on X, which gave “advice” for professors as the new semester approaches.

[RELATED: Temple University investigating anti-Israel march targeting Jewish center]

Below is the group’s recommendations to professors:

- “consider giving out extra credit to students who attend talks on Palestine solidarity and other anti-imperialist events on campus

- ”get creative about your assignments! what if, instead of writing a final paper, students had the option of organizing an event for SJP related to the course material?”

- “establish an independent study elective so that student organizers can receive academic credit for their work”

- “join your campus FJP chapter! if you don’t have one, create one!”