SJP summer reading list includes guide from terrorist org: 'Revolutionary violence' is the 'only weapon'

A Students for Justice in Palestine Chapter in New York released a summer reading list that features texts from a U.S.-designated terrorist organization and Vladimir Lenin.

The Vassar College Students for Justice in Palestine chapter promoted the “SJP Summer 2024 Reading List,” on its Instagram account, which features texts from U.S. designated terrorist organization the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Russian Communist Party Founder Vladimir Lenin.

One of the recommendations contains a reading titled “Strategy for the Liberation of Palestine,” which was written by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

In the document, the PFLP argued that violence is the only option in their fight with Israel.

Students for Justice in Palestine releases their summer reading list.



On the list is a book by the PFLP (designated terrorist organization) and two books by Lenin.

”The only weapon left to the masses in order to restore history and progress and truly defeat enemies and potential enemies in the long run is revolutionary violence in confronting Zionist violence and reaction,” the document stated. “There is no other option in front of the masses of the Arab nation—they face a fierce enemy who wants them to surrender unconditionally.”

Israel’s existence, the terrorist group wrote, has “created a circumstance in which we must confront the Zionist invaders.”

Later on in the document, the PFLP outlined that the “liberation of Palestine...cannot be achieved except through armed struggle and a protracted popular liberation war.”

The SJP reading guide also contains Lenin’s “The State and Revolution” as well as “Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism.”