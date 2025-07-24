Socialist Mamdani supporters do not understand that 'nothing is free': WATCH





Campus Reform Assistant Editor Will Biagini hit the streets of New York to gather reactions to Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani’s socialist platform, which includes free public transportation, a $30 minimum wage, universal childcare, and a rent freeze.

One interviewee, a recent immigrant from the former Soviet Union, expressed strong skepticism about Mamdani’s proposals. Drawing from personal experience, he recalled long lines and poor-quality goods in government-run grocery stores during his childhood in the 1980s, stating, “They’ve been trying to make it work for 60 years, and it didn’t pan out.” He warned that such policies are not sustainable and could harm the city’s economy.

The former Soviet resident also criticized the idea that wealthy individuals should bear the full tax burden for these programs, adding, “Nothing is free,” and suggesting many supporters of socialist policies are unwilling to contribute themselves.