Socialist students attempt to shut down NY Police Foundation gala

Screenshot taken from Instagram of NYU SDS.

Socialist anti-Israel demonstrators reportedly protested the New York City Police Foundation Gala on June 6, blaming police officers for dispersing disruptive anti-Israel protests, among other accusations.

The demonstration allegedly saw hundreds of protesters congregate outside of the venue and involved several anti-Israel groups, such as the New York University (NYU) chapter of the Students for Justice in Palestine and the Palestinian Youth Movement, reported Fight Back! News.



One of the organizers said: “We know they are lying. More cops, more soldiers – they don’t keep us safe. They put us in danger. Since October, we’ve seen how they’ve treated people just for speaking out against a genocide. We’ve seen how they’ve stopped people because they’re Black or brown, or because they’re wearing a keffiyeh.”



[RELATED: FOLLOW THE MONEY: Cal State Los Angeles SJP promotes terrorist organization and plane hijacker in fundraising poster]



In a June 4 Instagram post, the NYU Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) called for protesters to gather outside of the annual gala, which took place at the Intrepid Museum, an aircraft carrier that now serves as a museum.



The gala, according to the NYC Police Foundation, was meant to “recognize and honor brave members of the NYPD for their service and dedication, and will highlight our collaboration with New Yorkers, the members of the NYPD, and the Department’s leadership, led by Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban, to make New York City a safer place to live, work, and visit.”



The SDS wrote: “The IOF-trained NYPD already receives billions of dollars in funding every year to HARASS BIPOC communities in the city, BRUTALIZE students protesting against the GENOCIDE ongoing in Gaza, and EXPAND cop city with the construction of a new training facility in Queens.”



“IOF” stands for “Israeli Occupation Forces,” a derogatory term used for the Israeli Defense Forces by anti-Israel activists.



[RELATED: NY seminary votes to divest from companies with connections to Israel]



“Why are we directing EVEN MORE FUNDS to the NYPD when various other social services like our schools and libraries are receiving BUDGET CUTS,” the SDS added.



The students wrote: “WE NEED TO SHUT IT DOWN FOR PALESTINE FOR THE PEOPLE OF NEW YORK.”



The protest, according to the SDS post, was seemingly organized and endorsed by the “New York Community Acton [sic] project,” a group that was mentioned in the graphic in the Instagram post advertising the protest.

The graphic also included a link to the group’s website, which describes itself as “an anti-police violence organization dedicated to stopping the crimes of the NYPD and implementing community control over the cops.”



Campus Reform has contacted the NY SDS for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.