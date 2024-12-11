Socialist University of Pennsylvania prof apologizes for praising CEO-killer suspect, school condemns her post

Screenshot from Julia Alekseyeva's X account.

A University of Pennsylvania professor who recently praised Luigi Mangione, the prime suspect accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has apologized for her statements, as did the university itself.

In an X statement posted on Tuesday that was shared with Campus Reform by a University of Pennsylvania spokesperson, Professor Julia Alekseyeva wrote: “Late last night I posted a TikTok, as well as several stories on my Instagram. These were completely insensitive and inappropriate, and I retract them wholly. I do not condone violence and I am genuinely regretful of any harm the posts have caused.”

Late last night I posted a TikTok, as well as several stories on my Instagram. These were completely insensitive and inappropriate, and I retract them wholly. I do not condone violence and I am genuinely regretful of any harm the posts have caused. — Julia Alekseyeva 🌹 (@thesoviette) December 11, 2024

On Monday, Alekseyeva made several social media posts lionizing Mangione, calling him “[t]he icon we all need and deserve” and apparently taking pride in the fact that Mangione graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

[RELATED: ‘FASCISM,’ ‘MURDERER,’ ‘RIGHT-WING MOBILIZATION’: Academics go crazy following Daniel Penny acquittal]

The University of Pennsylvania spokesperson also told Campus Reform: “Much concern was raised by recent social media posts attributed to Assistant Professor Julia Alekseyeva. Her comments regarding the shooting of Brian Thompson in New York City were antithetical to the values of both the School of Arts and Sciences and the University of Pennsylvania, and they were not condoned by the School or the University.”

“Upon reflection, Assistant Professor Alekseyeva has concurred that the comments were insensitive and inappropriate and has retracted them. We welcome this correction and regret any dismay or concern this may have caused,” the spokesperson continued.

[RELATED: ‘BEGIN WREAKING HAVOC’: Radical anti-Israel magazine calls for violence and uses terrorist symbols, gets banned by MIT]

The story of Alekseyeva’s comments was reported on Tuesday by the X account Libs of TikTok, which later wrote that the professor’s TikTok profile has apparently been closed.

In response to Alekseyeva’s apology, Libs of TikTok wrote: “Lol nice try. Nobody believes this nonsense apology. You’re just mad you got caught.”

Alekseyeva calls herself “a socialist and ardent antifascist” on her website, and says that “her creative and academic work reflects her values.”