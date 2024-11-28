Some Jewish patients reportedly hide identities as UCSF faces accusations of bias and activism

Concerns about anti-Semitic incidents at the University of California, San Francisco’s (UCSF) medical center have reached a boiling point, with faculty members expressing concern that Jewish patients are “hiding their identities” to avoid discrimination.

“I do think it has contributed to an erosion of professionalism, the loss of the centering of the patient/physician relationship,” a professor at UCSF told The Washington Free Beacon under condition of anonymity. “That has led to an environment in which Jewish patients are hiding their identity when they come to receive care.”

Previously, chants of “intifada” have been heard from inside the medical center.

The university additionally developed a training which pointed to the “humanitarian crisis in Gaza” as a “structural trauma” and compared it to “historical medical prejudice.”

The Washington Free Beacon also reported that the UCSF medical school holds a six-week training on “Justice and Advocacy in Medicine” which discusses “issues like racism, ableism, and patriarchy.”

The workshop additionally cited the so-called “Queering Reproductive Justice Toolkit” and used an “abolitionist approach to antiracist medical education.”

“I have worked with and taught UCSF medical students for many years and was shocked to see mandated course content that promotes ideological activism,” one professor stated on condition of anonymity. “It sends a shockingly harmful message to our students: ‘Your role is to disrupt and dismantle the system you are about to enter.’”

Recently, Rupa Marya, a professor at UCSF, was suspended for statements she had made about an Israeli student who was taking one of her classes.

Marya announced her suspension on Oct. 15. “On the Fall Equinox 2024, I was suspended from my faculty position as a Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) because of my support for the liberation of Palestinians who are suffering genocide,” Marya stated in a post to her Substack.

“By framing the demonstration of support for Palestinians or the criticism of Israel as threats to Jewish safety, campuses are effectively silencing advocacy for people of color facing genocide,” Marya continued in her post. “This weaponization of fragility to silence marginalized people in the academy became evident after the historic response to George Floyd’s murder.”

The day before she was suspended, Marya posted a controversial statement about an Israeli student in her class to one of her social media accounts, screenshots available online show.

“Med students at UCSF are concerned that a first year student from Israel is in their class,” Marya wrote on Sept. 21. “They’re asking if he participated in the genocide of Palestinians in the IDF before matriculating into medical school in CA. How do we address this in our professional ranks?”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of California, San Francisco for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.